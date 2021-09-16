US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Afghans Confused Over Status in US

September 16, 2021 12:21 AM
Thousands of Afghans, after undergoing traumatic experiences leaving their home country, are relieved to be safe in the United States. But many find the U.S. immigration system confusing and hard to decipher on their own. VOA's Carolyn Presutti takes a look at how evacuees are coping with starting the next chapter of their lives in a foreign country.
Camera: Mike Burke

Carolyn Presutti
By
Carolyn Presutti
