On this edition of Africa 54, the State Department withdraws the U.S. Ambassador to Zambia; former Ivory Coast rebel leader and candidate in next year's presidential election issued with arrest warrant; Angolan foreign minister addresses concerns about Democratic Republic of Congo refugees.

A54 Health: A new report by the World Health Organization reveals a powerful shift in the global tobacco epidemic. During the past two decades, overall global tobacco use has fallen by approximately 60 million people, according to the third edition of the WHO global report on trends in prevalence of tobacco use 2000-2025.