On this edition of Africa 54, The U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq on lock-down after being under siege by demonstrators protesting; A court in Abidjan, Ivory Coast sentences Laurent Gbagbo ally Charles Ble Goude in absentia to 20 years in prison; Millions around the world usher in a new decade.

A54 Health: As the year ends, many Africans faced major health challenges, from battling the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo, to fighting malaria with a new vaccine. Health correspondent Linord Moudou highlights Africa’s year in health.