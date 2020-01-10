Africa 54

January 10, 2020 11:30 AM
This item is currently being made ready. Please try again shortly.

On this edition of Africa 54, new report released by the United Nations human rights office reveals an on-going disturbing situation in central Africa; Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos decries a December 31st court order to freeze her vast assets; Two top U.S. generals are in Kenya to investigate the al-Shabaab attack that killed three Americans.

A54 Entertainment: Music Time in Africa host Heather Maxwell shares the song of the week, "MuGarden," by Zimbabwean artist Winky D and Gemma Griffiths.

Latest Episodes
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 11:30
Africa 54
Africa 54
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 11:30
Africa 54
Africa 54
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 11:30
Africa 54
Africa 54
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 11:30
Africa 54
Africa 54
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 11:30
Africa 54
Africa 54