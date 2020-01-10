On this edition of Africa 54, new report released by the United Nations human rights office reveals an on-going disturbing situation in central Africa; Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos decries a December 31st court order to freeze her vast assets; Two top U.S. generals are in Kenya to investigate the al-Shabaab attack that killed three Americans.

A54 Entertainment: Music Time in Africa host Heather Maxwell shares the song of the week, "MuGarden," by Zimbabwean artist Winky D and Gemma Griffiths.