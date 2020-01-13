On this edition of Africa 54, suspected al-Shabab terrorists shoot and killed three teachers in Kenya, near its border with Somalia; Leaders of Libya’s rival governments meet in Moscow for peace talks; G-5 summit of west African leaders underway in France, after being postponed; Charity groups in central Africa offer training for unemployed youth to combat Boko Haram recruitment.

A54 Sports: Women's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya will return to defend her title at this year's London Marathon, according to race organizers.