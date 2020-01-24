Africa 54
January 24, 2020 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, swarms of the locusts pose an unprecedented threat to food security in east Africa; The World Health Organization warns that the Coronavirus outbreak in China represents a "high global risk”; Angola’s chief prosecutor says authorities could issue an international arrest warrant for Isabel dos Santos; Six Rwandan opposition figures jailed for 7 to 12 years after being convicted of forming an illegal armed group.
A54 Entertainment: Ghanian artist M.anifest to discusses the making of his single featuring Nigeria’s Burna Boy, called "Tomorrow."