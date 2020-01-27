On this edition of Africa 54, international basketball legend Kobe Bryant perishes in a helicopter crash; More than two dozen injured in protest of Gambia President Adama Barrow; Chinese officials warn that the new strain of virus originating from the Chinese city of Wuhan could be gaining strength; Zimbabwe experiences an acute water shortage.

A54 Sports: The world mourns Kobe Bryant, also known as the Black Mamba, for his lethal on court exploits. Meanwhile, in Australian Open women competition Russian Anastasia Pavlyu-Chenkova continued her success reaching the quarterfinals after fighting back past former champion Angelique Kerber from Germany with a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 win.