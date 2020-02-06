On this edition of Africa 54, Chinese authorities report that at least 73 more people have died from the respiratory illness caused by the Corona-virus; The World Health Organization asks for $675 million dollars to fight the Corona-virus; Malawi’s presidency set to appeal a stunning Constitutional Court ruling that overturned President Peter Mutharika's narrow election victory.

A54 Business: Companies are making bigger profits investing in Africa, than in any other region of the world; according to a new report from the Overseas Development Institute - which urges global firms to seek profits on the continent rather than seeing it as a place to do charitable work. VOA’s Henry Ridgwell speaks to African business leaders and entrepreneurs at the recent UK-Africa Investment Summit about their hopes for trade with Britain, now that it has officially left the European Union.