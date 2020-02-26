On this edition of Africa 54, The Burundian government admits to killing at least 22 “wrongdoers," in connection to electoral violence; Chinese health officials report 406 new cases of the Corona-virus, nearly all in Hubei province; South African national parks officials say cooperation with neighboring Mozambique is a key factor in reducing rhinoceros poaching.

A54 Technology: Space suits are extremely difficult to move in, making it challenging for astronauts to do basic tasks like picking up a rock. A NASA partner has teamed up with a group of Norwegian engineering students to test a glove that controls equipment with small hand gestures.