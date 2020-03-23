On this edition of Africa 54, the global cases of the Coronavirus topped more than 320,000 on Sunday, with over 5,400 deaths in Italy and 1,700 in Spain; The first planeload of protective and medical equipment donated to Africa by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma arrives in Addis Ababa; A U.S. based charity addresses contaminated water in Malawi, which The World Health Organization says causes 500,000 deaths worldwide each year from diarrhea.

A54 Sports: Canada becomes the first country to say they will not attend the Tokyo games due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. Australia is telling its athletes to prepare for an Olympics next year as Japan and the International Olympic Committee flagged the prospect of a postponement for the first time.