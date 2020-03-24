On this edition of Africa 54, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpass 377,000 worldwide, across 194 nations and territories with more than 16,000 deaths connected to the virus, according to Tuesday’s Reuters total; Nigeria’s Center for Disease Control confirmed the country’s first COVID-19 death in a tweet on Monday, a 67-year-old man who returned to the country following a medical procedure in Britain; Sudan and South Africa impose a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A54 Health: March 24th marks World Tuberculosis Day by the World Health Organization. The day is targeted to raise public awareness about the devastating consequences of TB, and step-up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. According to the WHO, tuberculosis remains the world’s deadliest infectious disease killer. Each day, over 4000 people lose their lives to TB and close to 30,000 people fall ill with the preventable and curable disease.