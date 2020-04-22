On this edition of Africa 54, Australia’s prime minister speaks with other leaders to build support for an international probe into the origins and spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic; South Africa unveils a new $26 billion-dollar rescue package to help the country recover from the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19; Nigeria’s president requests to chief judge prison inmates waiting for trial over 6 years be released; Burkina Faso and Ghana set to ease some coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

A54 Technology: Nigeria-based E-commerce technology company Jumia is adapting its digital retail network to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Jumia has donated certified face masks to health ministries in Kenya, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, and Uganda. Africa 54 technology reporter, Paul Ndiho, speaks to Juliet Anammah, chairwoman, of Jumia Nigeria and group head of institutional affairs.