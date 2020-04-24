On this edition of Africa 54, the G-20 calls on the international community to contribute to its goal of raising $8-billion dollars to tackle COVID-19; United Nations Conference on Trade and Development proposes to wipe-out nearly one-trillion dollars of debt owed by developing countries; The Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins with many countries in lockdown over the coronavirus.

A54 Entertainment: Once called the “world’s most defiantly joyful song”, Miriam Makeba’s ‘Pata Pata’ has been re-recorded by UNICEF goodwill ambassador Angélique Kidjo, to spread information and hope in a time of coronavirus. The song has particular resonance for Kidjo whose friend, afro-jazz icon Manu Dibango, died earlier this month from coronavirus.