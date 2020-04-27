On this edition of Africa 54, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide approach nearly three-million; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns back on the job after becoming the first world leader to contract and recover from COVID-19; Healthcare workers from Cuba arrived in South Africa, as the U.S. urging nations not to accept Cuba’s medical missions; Nigerian state governors ask for mandatory use of face masks in public as confirmed coronavirus cases rise; Coronavirus presents new challenges to journalist’s press freedom around the world.

A54 Sports: The cancellation of marathons and major races because of the covid-19 lockdown measures doesn't mean sport lovers can't compete. Racing and breaking records is still possible – it’s just a bit more complicated.