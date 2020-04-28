On this edition of Africa 54, World Health Organization urges European nations easing lockdown restrictions to ensure declining trends continue with testing and tracing contacting; Confirmed global cases of COVID-19 have surpassed three-million; Morocco, Egypt and Algeria report heavy outbreaks of the disease, where 40% over the continents cases are being reported; Nigeria to begin gradual easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions; Burundi presidential election campaigns underway, as authorities proclaim God will protect citizens from the coronavirus.