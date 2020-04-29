On this edition of Africa 54, there are over three-million worldwide cases of the coronavirus, with more than 216,000 global deaths; European aviation giant Airbus says the airline industry is in a grave crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic; The International Monetary Fund approves 3.4 billion dollars in emergency funding for Nigeria; Malawi to launch an emergency cash transfer program intended to assist one-million people and small businesses affected by COVID-19; Human Rights Watch warns that children could be the main victims of the COVID-19 pandemic; The Ethiopian community in the Washington D.C. area mourns the loss of a mother who died from coronavirus earlier this month shortly after giving birth.

A54 Technology: Ghana, through its flagship initiative, the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program is trying to build an eco-system for young entrepreneurs across the country. With the primary objective of providing integrated national support for start-ups and funding to enable them to grow and become successful. Africa 54’s Paul Ndiho sits down with Franklyn Owusu-Karikari, coordinator of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program in Accra.