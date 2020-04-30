On this edition of Africa 54, The number of worldwide cases of COVID-19 on Thursday now tops 3.2 million with over 227,000 deaths; South Africa’s reports its most new cases in one day; Guinea-Bissau’s Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam and three of his cabinet members test positive for coronavirus; Tunisia set to ease its COVID-19 lockdown next week, reopening parts of the food and construction sectors; With human trials already under way, Oxford University scientists say a COVID-19 vaccine could be available much sooner than originally projected.

A54 Business: As people continue to stay home to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, businesses, museums and other venues are trying to relieve some of their boredom by offering online exhibits, entertainment and fitness classes, free of charge. As VOA’s Julie Taboh reports, it appears to be a win-win situation.