May 04, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, there are more than 3.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with nearly 250,000 deaths; The World Health Organization says the global search for a COVID-19 vaccine could take 12 to 10 months; Tanzania deems coronavirus test kits as faulty, after positive results on samples from a goat and a pawpaw; Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister in France for medical check-ups after self-isolation; Kenya rolls out mass testing for COVID-19 in some parts of Nairobi.

A54 Sports: Professional sports is suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. International championships are being cancelled, leading to major financial losses for team owners and organizers. But professional athletes are also suffering. Maxim Moskalkov explains.

