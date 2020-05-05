On this edition of Africa 54, Nearly 3.6 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with coronavirus, more than 250,000 have died; The World Health Organization praises the international cooperation of a European Union-led effort that has raised more than 8-billion dollars; A plane carrying coronavirus aid crashes in Somalia, killing all six people on board; Uganda relaxes some of Africa’s tightest COVID-19 restrictions as the country of 42-million reports only 97 confirmed cases and no deaths; Nigeria is easing some coronavirus lockdown measures to reduce damage to its economy.

A54 Health: The worldwide coronavirus pandemic is an evolving situation and while scientists continue to better understand the virus and how it affects people's health, there are still some uncertainties. Many questions remain regarding COVID-19, including how it affects women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and their babies. For more, Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou spoke with Dr. Koki Agarwal, vice president of Jhpiego DC Operations, an international non-profit health organization affiliated with Johns Hopkins University.