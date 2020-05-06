Africa 54

May 06, 2020 12:30 PM
360p | 94 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

On this edition of Africa 54, the White House plans to shut down its COVID-19 task force as the number of new confirmed cases in the United States continues to rise; The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes the use of a drug used in Ebola patients for emergency use to treat those hospitalized with COVID-19; South Africa’s national treasury says its gross domestic product could decline by as much as 12 percent this year due to COVID-19; South Sudan aid agencies race to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in internally displaced populations.

A54 Technology: Young people in Uganda are creating new technologies and applications that are addressing challenges caused by COVID-19. The Innovation Village Business Center offers a co-working space, training, mentoring and helping entrepreneurs to launch their start-ups. Africa 54's Paul Ndiho speaks to C.K. Japeth, CEO and founder of the Innovation Village Hub in Kampala, Uganda.

Latest Episodes
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 12:30
Africa 54
Africa 54 May 5 Placeholder
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 12:30
Africa 54
Africa 54 May 4 Placeholder
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 12:30
Africa 54
Africa 54 May 1 Placeholder
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 12:30
Africa 54
Africa 54 April 30 Placeholder
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 12:30
Africa 54
Africa 54 April 29 Placeholder