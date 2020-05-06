On this edition of Africa 54, the White House plans to shut down its COVID-19 task force as the number of new confirmed cases in the United States continues to rise; The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes the use of a drug used in Ebola patients for emergency use to treat those hospitalized with COVID-19; South Africa’s national treasury says its gross domestic product could decline by as much as 12 percent this year due to COVID-19; South Sudan aid agencies race to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in internally displaced populations.

A54 Technology: Young people in Uganda are creating new technologies and applications that are addressing challenges caused by COVID-19. The Innovation Village Business Center offers a co-working space, training, mentoring and helping entrepreneurs to launch their start-ups. Africa 54's Paul Ndiho speaks to C.K. Japeth, CEO and founder of the Innovation Village Hub in Kampala, Uganda.