On this edition of Africa 54, the United Nations to boost its appeal for billions of dollars in coronavirus aid, increasing its appeal to include nine additional countries; Africa’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rejects a claim made by Tanzania’s president of faulty coronavirus tests; Nigeria extends its ban on all flights an additional four weeks; Top U.S. and Chinese officials continued their sharp exchanges over the origins and response of the coronavirus outbreak.

A54 Business: Nigeria has overseen a huge growth of locally owned and managed companies in its oil sector - but lower prices and covid-19 are threatening the transformation.