Africa 54
May 07, 2020 12:30 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
On this edition of Africa 54, the United Nations to boost its appeal for billions of dollars in coronavirus aid, increasing its appeal to include nine additional countries; Africa’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rejects a claim made by Tanzania’s president of faulty coronavirus tests; Nigeria extends its ban on all flights an additional four weeks; Top U.S. and Chinese officials continued their sharp exchanges over the origins and response of the coronavirus outbreak.
A54 Business: Nigeria has overseen a huge growth of locally owned and managed companies in its oil sector - but lower prices and covid-19 are threatening the transformation.