On this edition of Africa 54, the World Health Organization says dire infection and death numbers from coronavirus could be in the future for tens of thousands of Africans; Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina claims a beverage brewed from a local herb can fight the coronavirus disease; Kenyan officials say flooding and landslides in Kenya have killed nearly 200 people, displaced 100,000; An animated video from Nigeria is teaching children about the coronavirus.

A54 Entertainment: Many countries honor mothers and mother figures once a year with a Mother’s Day celebration. In the United States, it happens every second Sunday in May since 1907 when it was first established by a woman in the state of West Virginia. Music Time in Africa host Heather Maxwell brings us new music from Nigeria, by an expectant mother, to share the joy of Mother’s Day worldwide. VOA’s Kwame Ofori joins her.