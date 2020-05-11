On this edition of Africa 54, White House pushes ahead with its focus on states easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions and re-opening parts of the U.S. economy, despite dealing with infections among its staff; Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo announces that one worker at a fish-processing factory in the coastal city of Tema has infected whopping 533 other workers; Egypt reports almost 500 new cases of coronavirus, its highest daily increase to date; Zambia’s finance ministry applies to the IMF for a COVID-19 related rapid credit facility; Worldwide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.1 million.

A54 Sports: Spain, among the coronavirus pandemic’s worst-hit nations, is gradually relaxing what were some of Europe’s strictest isolation measures that forced millions to stay indoors. In this report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Alfonso Beato in Barcelona tells us millions are now heading outdoors to enjoy the sunshine – and resume their sports activities for which they have long been deprived.