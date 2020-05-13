On this edition of Africa 54, a top U.S. infectious disease expert cautions the risk of U.S. states reopening to quickly; Algerian extends the country’s lockdown restrictions to cope with rising COVID-19 infections; The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tanzania rise to more than 500; The International Monetary Fund approves $739 million in emergency financing to help Kenya; Critics of Uganda President Yoweri Museveni say he is attempting to capitalize on COVID-19 fears to try further entrench himself in power.

A54 Technology: A Kenyan social enterprise, Cool4School, which seeks to empower university students with digital tools and resources through the provision of affordable laptop computers, is trying to develop innovative ways to cope with COVID-19. Cool4School offers a financing plan that is bundled into student tuition fees to assist students who cannot otherwise afford the full upfront payment of a laptop. Africa 54's Paul Ndiho spoke to Sankei Ole Kenga, the chief executive officer of Cool4School.