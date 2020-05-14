On this edition of Africa 54, United Nations urges governments to focus on mental health issues and services as people worldwide cope with the coronavirus pandemic; The World Health Organization says the novel coronavirus may become endemic like HIV, the virus that causes Aids; Burundi boots the national head of the World Health Organization out of the country amid a presidential election campaign; Lesotho records its first case of COVID-19, becoming the last country in southern and east Africa to be afflicted by the virus.

A54 Business: Tanzanian businessman Eric Shigongo is the owner of Global Publishers. He has made his mark selling gossip, entertainment, sports, and pop-culture newspapers. He recently ventured into online radio and television and like most entrepreneurs. Shigongo has had to find new ways of generating revenue during the COVID-19 crisis. Africa 54 reporter, Paul Ndiho, spoke to Shigongo about the challenges.