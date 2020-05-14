Africa 54

May 14, 2020 12:30 PM
360p | 93 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

On this edition of Africa 54, United Nations urges governments to focus on mental health issues and services as people worldwide cope with the coronavirus pandemic; The World Health Organization says the novel coronavirus may become endemic like HIV, the virus that causes Aids; Burundi boots the national head of the World Health Organization out of the country amid a presidential election campaign; Lesotho records its first case of COVID-19, becoming the last country in southern and east Africa to be afflicted by the virus.

A54 Business: Tanzanian businessman Eric Shigongo is the owner of Global Publishers. He has made his mark selling gossip, entertainment, sports, and pop-culture newspapers. He recently ventured into online radio and television and like most entrepreneurs. Shigongo has had to find new ways of generating revenue during the COVID-19 crisis. Africa 54 reporter, Paul Ndiho, spoke to Shigongo about the challenges.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 12:30
Africa 54
Africa 54 May 13 Placeholder
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 12:30
Africa 54
Africa 54 May 12 Placeholder
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:30
Africa 54
Africa 54 May 11 Placeholder
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:30
Africa 54
Africa 54 MAY 8 Placeholder
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 12:30
Africa 54
Africa 54 May 7 Placeholder