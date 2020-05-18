Africa 54
On this edition of Africa 54, support for an independent investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak appears to be growing; Nigeria impounds a plane operated by a British company for allegedly violating a flight ban; Madagascar registers its first coronavirus death; Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta banned movement across the country’s borders with Tanzania and Somalia to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
A54 Sports: South African gymnast, Caitlin Rooskrantz, was looking forward to living her childhood dream of representing her country at this year's Olympics in Tokyo. Then the unthinkable happened - the coronavirus pandemic forced a year-long delay of the Tokyo games. She speaks to VOA’s Anita Powell in Johannesburg.