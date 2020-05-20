On this edition of Africa 54, United Nations Secretary-General calls for global solidarity with Africa as an essential part of ending the coronavirus pandemic; Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that COVID-19 has killed more than 2,800 people; Burundi polls open for the presidential elections amid health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic; Kenya has forcibly evicted over 7,000 people from Nairobi slums this month, despite a court order resulting in a small riot.

A54 Technology: A Master Card study, conducted early this year, says Africa is leading in the Fintech market. It's rapidly adopting digital finance, mobile payments, digital credit, and crypto-currency faster than the western world. In Kenya, Popote Pay, a platform that enables businesses to go 100 percent digital, is making it easy for companies and businesses to monitor payments, sign checks, and other management and accounting requirements. Africa 54’s Paul Ndiho spoke to Sam Wanjohi, founder and CEO of Popote Pay.