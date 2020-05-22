On this edition of Africa 54, the remains of a fugitive suspect linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide are identified by DNA testing; New scientific models are showing that South Africa’s future in the fight against COVID-19 may be grim; Members of Nigeria’s largest medical union are back on the jo. after ending a strike over alleged police harassment; In Ghana, the COVID-19 pandemic spurs health technology innovations; Anti-coronavirus announcements are appearing in unlikely places across Kenya.

A54 Entertainment: It’s not often that we hear music from the two-island nation in the Gulf of Guinea, São Tomé and Príncipe. But one sibling duo is creating such beautiful music from there, the world is taking notice. The host of VOA's Music Time in Africa, Heather Maxwell, is joined by Kwame Ofori to share their story and music.