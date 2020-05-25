Africa 54
May 25, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, World Health Organization says the African continent has reached a major milestone with more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases; South Africa announces a further easing of the COVID-19 lockdown; Zambian information minister tests positive for coronavirus; Kenya steps up its efforts to find a local treatment for COVID-19; Kenyan e-learning platforms expand to address the challenges of school closures.