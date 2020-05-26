On this edition of Africa 54, the World Health Organization pushes the pause button on the use of hydroxychloroquine in its trials to find a COVID-19 treatment; Mozambique confirms its first coronavirus death; Ivory Coast re-opens schools, becoming one of the first in west Africa to restart after a two-month coronavirus lock-down; Lagos based fashion designer uses her skills to empower underprivileged women in her community.

A54 Health: Around the world, frontline workers such as doctors, medical specialists and other healthcare support providers, are the backbone of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with long hours and overwhelmed health systems, their resilience and dedication is critical in caring for the high number of patients infected with coronavirus. Dr. Linda Mobula is an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and an emergency physician volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse in New York City. She shares her experiences of being on the front line with Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou.