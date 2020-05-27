On this edition of Africa 54, the worldwide death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic surpasses 350,000; Brazil emerges as a major source of concern, trailing only the United States in the number of infections; Food trade in west Africa suffers due to restrictions imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic; South Africa announces churches and other recognized places of worship will be free to operate in June, with a capacity limit; Eight Somali government soldiers killed after an improvised explosive devise hit their vehicle near Gololey village, 40 kilometers north of Mogadishu.

A54 Business: Kiira Motors Corporation, a Ugandan government enterprise, is betting on manufacturing commercial electric buses as a new game-changer. Analysts say this initiative will create employment for thousands, add value in the regional automotive industry, and diversify the economy. The locally assembled buses are already providing select shuttle services. Africa 54’s Paul Ndiho spoke to Paul Isaac Musasizi, CEO of Kiira Motors.