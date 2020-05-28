On this edition of Africa 54, worldwide, more than 355,000 people have died from COVID-19 and there are about 5.7 million confirmed global cases; Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 infections doubled to over 130 over the past two days; A World Food Program analysis projects some 265-million people worldwide are expected to face acute food insecurity this year because of the coronavirus pandemic; The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges widespread testing as the best way to avoid a surge in new cases of coronavirus.

A54 Business: COVID-19 is, first and foremost, a global public health crisis, but it also is having a significant economic effect on countries worldwide. Measures needed to contain the virus, including confinement, closure of shops, travel bans and bans on various activities, are taking their toll on businesses and the informal sector. Africa 54's Linord Moudou spoke with Aron Betru, managing director of the Center for Financial Markets at the Milken Institute. He elaborates on some steps to economic recovery in Africa.