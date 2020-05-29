On this edition of Africa 54, South Africa’s leaders struggle to contain the coronavirus, which has infected more than 25,000 people with at least 550 deaths; Namibia, which has not reported any coronavirus deaths, says it will ease some of its virus restrictions; In DRC small group of volunteers use their own mobile phones as informal hotlines to help families; In the rural Zimbabwe district of Wedza, a new electric-powered motorcycle is helping bring income to poor women during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A54 Entertainment: The Ndlovu Youth Choir was one of dozens of top musical acts from Africa to perform for the "Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home” hosted by Idris Alba on May 25th. The choir's latest release puts a special South African spin on an American country classic! What began as a humble after school music program in Limpopo province, South Africa has now become an international sensation: first, on America’s got talent and most recently, on the "Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home” for COVID-19 families and children. Music Time in Africa host, Heather Maxwell along with Kwame Ofori have the story with their song of the week “Jolene.”