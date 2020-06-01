Africa 54
June 01, 2020
On this edition of Africa 54, peaceful protesting descends into looting, arson and other violence across the United States following the death of George Floyd while in police custody; The White House announces it has delivered two-million doses of hydroxyl-chloroquine to Brazil, to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus; A local TV host in Sierra Leone raises thousands of dollars to help coronavirus front-line workers.