June 01, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, peaceful protesting descends into looting, arson and other violence across the United States following the death of George Floyd while in police custody; The White House announces it has delivered two-million doses of hydroxyl-chloroquine to Brazil, to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus; A local TV host in Sierra Leone raises thousands of dollars to help coronavirus front-line workers.

