On this edition of Africa 54, U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the nation, declaring himself the “president of law and order," and threatening to deploy the U.S. military; Protests erupt in cities around the world in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the United States; United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization recommends a series of precautions for air travel as countries ease COVID-19 travel restrictions; Senegal President Macky Sall postpones the restart of school after several teachers tested positive for coronavirus; The World Health Organization is warning that malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa could double this year to nearly 770,000.

A54 Health: Countries in Africa are lifting lockdown restrictions put in place to contain the COVID 19 pandemic. Mauritius, considered one of Africa’s most successful countries in combating the new coronavirus, lifted some restrictions this past weekend. Observers say the government of Mauritius responded early to the coronavirus pandemic with stringent lockdown measures and saw a drastic reduction in new cases. Africa 54 Linord Moudou spoke to Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former President of Mauritius about the country's approach to fighting the virus and lessons learned.