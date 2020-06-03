On this edition of Africa 54, protests in the United States continued into the night Tuesday, as people continue to express anger and frustration at the death of George Floyd while in police custody; The death of George Floyd sparks protests in various European and African cities highlighting many grievances including social and economic inequality; In part-two of Linord Moudou's discussion with Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former President of Mauritius and a bio-diversity scientist, they discuss the challenges and opportunities of African herbal traditional medicine.

A54 Technology: Ed-tech companies are changing the face of Kenya’s education system. Budding entrepreneurs are re-imagining the traditional classroom, offering students alternative models for learning. Africa 54’s Paul Ndiho spoke with Willis Njumbi, co-founder of Elimu Popote. He aims to build an education and life skill platform for kids while making learning fun through mobile phones, and computer tablets.