On this edition of Africa 54, at least seven people were killed in two separate attacks by the al-Shabab militant group in Somalia; A Heritage Foundation report says Chinese building projects in Africa could be a possible ‘vector’ for espionage; The World Health Organization reports a global jump of 183,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the largest single-day increase it has recorded since the pandemic began; An increased number of Nigerian children are in the labor force right now because schools have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A54 Sports: Precautions to avoid spread of the coronavirus remain in effect in parts of the world spiking with COVID-19 cases. The United States by far has the most cases, and businesses must adapt to stay alive. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi shows us a gym that’s open for socially distant exercise.