On this edition of Africa 54, World Health Organization chief says the coronavirus pandemic is being politicized; Global infections of COVID-19 surpass nine million; Namibia announces more easing of the nation’s COVID-19 lockdown to boost economic activity; Resident doctors in Nigerian public hospitals are suspending a strike and give government two weeks to respond to their demands; The ICC chief prosecutor hopes the trial of an alleged Sudanese war criminal will help break the cycle of violence in Sudan.

A54 Health: The coronavirus pandemic is seeing an increase in the reluctance of people to visit hospitals out of fear they might catch the covid-19. In Kenya, a start-up has developed a way to bring medical services to the people. Africa 54’s Linord Moudou reports.