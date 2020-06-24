On this edition of Africa 54, vote counting is underway in Malawi following Tuesday’s court-ordered presidential election rerun; The World Health Organization says the coronavirus pandemic is still growing even as some countries start to ease lock-down restrictions; Egypt plans to lift its night-time coronavirus curfew, allowing restaurants and cafes will operate at 25 percent capacity; Zambia’s cabinet approves an COVID-19 economic stimulus package in an effort to alleviate the pandemic’s impact.

A54 Technology: Engineers at northwestern university in Evanston, Illinois, are developing new technology for health care workers on the front lines of fighting the spread of COVID-19. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports from Chicago, an unexpected benefit of the current pandemic is technological innovation that could have a lasting impact.