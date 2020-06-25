On this edition of Africa 54, South Africa’s president says violence against women and girls is a pandemic; World Health Organization says the number of coronavirus cases worldwide could reach ten-million next week, a sharp increase from the 9.3 million cases currently reported; The United States continues leads the world in infections with more than 2.3 million; Senegal’s president self-quarantines after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19; Tensions over moving forward with the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam reaches the United Nations Security Council.