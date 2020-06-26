On this edition of Africa 54, Malawi opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera appears to be headed toward a victory in the nation’s re-run presidential election; However, the Electoral Commission told journalists that it will take up to two more days to announce the official results; The World Bank says Nigeria’s COVID-19 outbreak may impoverish up to five-million people; Tanzania moves to reopen the country for tourism, after it’s president declared the country free of COVID-19.

A54 Entertainment: New music from legendary Malian singer, Oumou Sangaré, brings the art of live and unplugged performance center stage. It’s not often that a musical artist records an entire album without amplifiers, overdubs, or headphones. But one singer from Mali has done just that. Heather Maxwell, host of Music Time in Africa and Kwame Ofori have the story.