On this edition of Africa 54, Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi’s new president, after defeating former leader Peter Mutharika in a re-run election; Major spikes in COVID-19 cases is bringing renewed lockdowns across the United States and India; Tunisia reopened its land, sea and air borders for the first time in more than three months; Residents in Guinea Bissau on alert after being warned of possible rise in coronavirus cases; The number of global cases pass 10 million and the number of deaths has pass 500-thousand.

A54 Sports: The coronavirus pandemic has some world athletes struggling to stay sharp for next year’s Tokyo Olympics after training facilities were shut down and competitions cancelled this year. Ugandan runner Halima Nakaayi, the gold medalist in the 800 meters at the 2019 World Athletics Championships, is doing her best to prepare under the restrictions imposed by covid-19. Halima Athumani reports from Kampala.