On this edition of Africa 54, a South African biotech firm is seeking to plug a gap in the country's coronavirus testing capacity; A Ugandan innovator creates a plastic shield for motorcycles to protect both driver and passenger; Kenya's tourism industry awaits news on re-opening of borders and flights; U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass discusses a House bill aimed to address racial profiling and qualified immunity in place for law enforcement.

A54 Technology: A Nigerian entrepreneur is contributing to a drastic change in Africa’s technology landscape. His ability to start multimillion-dollar tech companies, create jobs, and solve the continent’s pressing challenges is going very well. Africa 54 Technology reporter Paul Ndiho has more.