On this edition of Africa 54, tension are rising in Ethiopia as the government says more than 166 people were killed during anti-government protests last week; Seven government soldiers are dead following an ambush in central Mali; Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo self-isolates for 14 days after a person in his inner circle tested positive for coronavirus; The new Malawi president orders that Monday’s inauguration ceremony be scaled down amid a surge of coronavirus cases.

A54 Sports: In the U.S., professional golf tournaments have restarted. But for professional players and fans of pro golf in southern Africa, real life tournaments are still on hold. Despite COVID-19 related cancellations players are still finding ways to show off their skills for fun, honor, charity and even money.