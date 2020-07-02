On this edition of Africa 54, for the first time, the United States tops 50,000 new coronavirus infections for a single day; World Health Organization says 60% of the world’s ten-million coronavirus cases since December came in the month of June; The Nigerian government moves to resume domestic flights as the country eases its COVID-19 lock-down restrictions; The death of the prominent Oromo singer and revered artist sparks protests in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.