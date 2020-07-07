On this edition of Africa 54, U.S. government and medical officials scramble to contain a major surge of COVID-19 cases, prompting authorities in some states, including California and Florida, to re-impose restrictions; Kenya relaxes interstate travel restrictions, also announcing international flights will resume beginning of August; Some companies boycott Facebook this month, pulling ads that appear on the social network in the United States.

A54 Health: The first human trials for a potential vaccine against COVID-19 is ongoing in South Africa, the research is by Oxford University. Clinical trials are studies performed by researchers primarily to find out, among other things, if a new treatment, like a drug or vaccine is safe and effective in people. To find out more about the process of clinical trials in Africa and their safety, Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou spoke with Dr. Bartholomew Dicky Akanmori, regional adviser for regulations of vaccines with the World Health Organization's regional office for Africa and in charge of the secretariat of the African Vaccine Regulatory Forum.