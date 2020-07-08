Africa 54

July 08, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, the U.S. top infectious disease expert warns Americans not to fall into a false complacency over the nation’s falling death rate from the coronavirus pandemic; The shortage of reliable data on COVID-19 affects many African countries; Ghana’s government is urging citizens to take their health seriously and exercise regularly, as coronavirus cases continue to rise; Doctors in Sierra Leone say they will expand their strike to include treatment for general patients if the government does not meet their COVID-19 demands.

A54 Technology: Rwanda, like most African countries is gradually reopening its economy after several weeks of being locked-down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Small businesses and startups are struggling to stay in business. Africa 54 tech reporter Paul Ndiho spoke with Jennifer Batamuliza, founder, RWA TECH HUB, a startup that teaches IT, and mentors women and girls to enter the field of science and technology.

