On this edition of Africa 54, Ivory Coast's Prime Minister dies months before the election that could have thrust him into the presidency; COVID-19 virus reaches a new milestone, with over 12-million confirmed infections and nearly 550,000 deaths globally; A new phone app helps in Kenya local authorities track and control locust swarms; Airports in Abuja, and Lagos, Nigeria reopen for domestic flights, with more airports set to resume operations within a week; Speculation grows that Britain may be about to reverse course and ban the Chinese firm Huawei from its 5G mobile rollout.

In Brazil, a new documentary sheds light on the connection between current domestic work and past slavery in a profession where the majority of workers are black women. Red Carpet’s Barbara Santos reports.