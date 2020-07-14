On this edition of Africa 54, Bamako rocked by protesters demanding the removal of Mali’s president; World Health Organization says the coronavirus situation will worsen if nations do not follow strict healthcare precautions; Kenyan doctors continue to treat scores of coronavirus patients after the death country's first doctor to succumb to the virus; Nearly 200 people have died of COVID-19 in Kenya and over 10,000 others have tested positive for the virus.

A54 Health: Coronavirus pandemic lockdowns are affected people in many ways, with some finding that it is taking a toll on their mental health. VOA's Zdenko Novacki talked to a therapist from California who is trying to bring help to people online.