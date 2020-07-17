On this edition of Africa 54, social media in Egypt exploded with voices echoing the #MeToo movement following the arrest a former college student accused of raping or harassing some 100 women and girls; Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela is laid to rest; Nigeria's aspiring young filmmakers adjust the world’s second most productive film business amid coronavirus; Britain announces a ban on equipment from the firm Huawei in the rollout of its 5G mobile networks.

A54 Entertainment: Wendy Shay’s new music release “Emergency” reveals the heartache that quarantine causes young lovers. Heather Maxwell, host of Music Time in Africa, and Kwame Ofori join-up again to present their song of the week. Some of the featured artists’ fan club also get in on the act.